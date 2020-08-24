Join or Sign In

the ness workout method is anything but ordinary. offering bounce, a beat based trampoline class that will challenge you both mentally and physically and sculpt, the perfect complement to bounce that will leave you strong, lean, balanced and focused. get exclusive access to our digital platform with curated videos designed to bring your [ness] to you wherever you are. trampoline or no trampoline, weve got your back. try it first with a free trial and take advantage of our complimentary 20 minute consultation.

by subscribing to our digital platform you can choose any class from our vast library of high quality content. a variety of bounce and sculpt modalities are available with new content released every week.

to access all features and content you can subscribe to the ness digital on a monthly basis with an auto-renewing subscription right inside the app.* pricing can vary by region and will be confirmed before purchase in the app. in app subscriptions will automatically renew at the end of their cycle.

* all payments will be paid through your iTunes account and may be managed under account settings after the initial payment. subscription payments will automatically renew unless deactivated at least 24-hours before the end of the current cycle. your account will be charged for renewal at least 24-hours prior to the end of the current cycle. any unused portion of your free trial will be forfeited upon payment. cancellations are incurred by disabling auto-renewal.

terms of service: https://www.thenessdigital.com/tos

privacy policy: https://www.thenessdigital.com/privacy

Full Specifications

What's new in version 5.902.1

General

Release August 24, 2020
Date Added August 24, 2020
Version 5.902.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

