In the Middle Ages, honor played a big role. If it was violated, there was only one way to restore it, namely through the conflict of war. This scenario is at the basis of this game. Interesting is the interpretation of the game. The dispute takes place on a chessboard. In the middle of the board stands a fortress that must be defended. The task of the player is, with the help of his cunning, a review of the situation, the right strategy and at the beginning of the game with only one figure, namely a knight, to cope with this task. The enemy has an army of pawns who only have one thing in mind to restore their honor, namely to storm and destroy the fortress.

There are two parties facing to each other who use different means of pressure to assert their own rights. So to speak, mass against better-equipped minority or simplicity of means against well-organized authorities. Both parties have the same chances to decide the dispute for themselves.

In contrast to the game of chess, speed and determination play a relatively large role here. Without these two qualities, one would hardly be able to withstand the dispute.