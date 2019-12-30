The Capricornians new Mobile Banking App (the cap app) is a convenient and secure way to manage your banking on the go, anywhere and anytime.

Banking on your phone has never been easier - check your balance and latest transactions, transfer funds or pay bills via BPAY.

Features include:

- Quick and secure access with a 4-9 digit PIN.

- Set a quick balance for your favorite account and access it via the home screen.

- Set a savings goal and track your progress.

- View your account balances and recent transactions.

- Transfer funds between your own account and to external accounts.

- Pay bills via BPAY.

- Access your address book and add new payees.

- Find your nearest RediATM and branch locations.

- Keep up to date with our latest promotions.

- View product information and apply on the go.

- Access financial calculators and make informed decisions about your money.

Things you should know:

- This app is available for The Capricornian customers only.

- Mobile data downloading or internet usage charges may apply, check with your internet service providers or your mobile phone service provider.

- Whilst we endeavour to, the app is not compatible with all devices and operating systems.

- We collect anonymous information on how you utilise the application to perform statistical analysis of aggregate user behaviour. We do not collect personal information about you. By installing this app you are giving your consent.

If youre not already registered for Online Banking contact us today on 1300 314 900 or email info@capricornian.com.au