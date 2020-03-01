X

This Application includes the best Rhymes, Verses, Urban Freestyle Phrases of Rap and Hip Hop of several Battles of Roosters; to interact at any time and place, with great quality. Also, if you wish, you can return to the main menu at any time.

The best freestyle rhymes brings you the best collection to share on your social networks, just the best rap phrases so you can enjoy it on your mobile phone and send your friends the different phrases of famous, famous rap phrases. Application for all people who like Rap, we show you many phrases of rap songs and phrases of famous Spanish rappers, Some phrases are written without censorship, as heard in the song, and discretion is recommended. They are rap phrases of different themes, such as love, and reflections of life and some rhymes.

Excellent application for all those people who like street art, such as graffiti, urban arts, hip hop music

The best rhymes of freestyle is an application with a select content of phrases and improvisations

The best freestyle rhymes you can share with your friends easily and quickly

The best love freestyle rhymes to dedicate some beautiful improvisation melodies to your girlfriend.

Download the App is totally free, remember that if you want to give a nice surprise to make you feel loved with declarations of love, phrases and messages of love and love poems you will always keep love at its best.

> The best freestyle rhymes will help you and will always be your ally in the rhymes.

> Your vote, your comments or recommendations and comments on these apps at the bottom of the page are very important to improve our application rap phrases.

