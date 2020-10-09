Jackie of popular picture book "the bears' school" is,

Go out on a treasure hunt with a scoop!

"the bears' school -Jackie's digging adventure-" is,

Deep back I'm simple rules, it is completely free of brain training puzzle game.

Since the time limit and life, such as not at all, I enjoyed thoroughly slowly.

From the middle, David Polar Bear also appeared to help.

Let's collect the treasure and the combined power!

Also, when you clear the puzzle, the scenes of "the bears' school" series

You can enjoy a slide show with the nice BGM.

You also, while a cup of your favorite tea,

Why not spend a cute Jackie and intellectual time?