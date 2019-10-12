X

text twisted 2018 pro for iOS

By Benjamin Car Mat Free

Developer's Description

By Benjamin Car Mat

Let's twist again in 2018! Get ready for some word-finding fun in Text Twist Word Trivia famous game!

Look at the jumbled letters and find all the word combinations.

You need at least one six-letter word to move on to the next round.

Use the Twist button to rearrange the letters and find more combinations.

Test your vocabulary skills and try to score as many points as possible.

Complete all difficult levels in Timed mode in order to unlock Untimed.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release October 12, 2019
Date Added October 12, 2019
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Angry Birds 2

Free
Play the sequel to the biggest mobile game of all time.
iOS
Angry Birds 2

Monument Valley

$3.99
Guide a silent princess through a stunningly beautiful world.
iOS
Monument Valley

Candy Crush Soda Saga

Free
Start playing Candy Crush Soda Saga today - already enjoyed by millions of players around the world.
iOS
Candy Crush Soda Saga

Words With Friends 2-Word Game

Free
Strain your brain in the classy, well-loved, vocabulary-boosting, word-building battle of minds.
iOS
Words With Friends 2-Word Game

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping