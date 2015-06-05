Your consumers opinion matters! Are you interested in new, innovative product ideas, in media and advertisement? We from Untiedt Research market research institute test them for our clients.We pay for your opinion! In compensation for your effort you get an incentive. For a 30-minute-interview you can count on equivalent with up to 5 EUR / 7 CHF!For every completed survey you will get credits. After you have reached your payout minimum you can e. g. order money via PayPal or an online voucher for your purchases.Your opinion is important to us! All our surveys are subjected to the strict requirements of German laws of data protection. Your interview answers will not be analyzed in conjunction with your name and address. Your personal details will not be passed onto any third party. The clients get analyses of aggregated data like tables and charts without possibility to draw conclusions from this data to individuals. All interviews are also subjected to the rules of data privacy in market research defined by BVM and ADM and international market research organization ESOMAR as well.Furthermore your registration and participation in surveys are free and voluntary.How it works:1.Download our App and install it on your smartphone or tablet.2.If you are not a member of testraum or testpanel please answer few questions about your person and sign up in our system. You can skip this step if you are already our member.3.We will inform you as soon as we will have an adequate survey for you.4.Now you can start answering our survey.5.Have fun!Who are we? Testraum is a consumer panel with over 70.000 respondents and you can become a part of it, then with us you can earn money stating your opinion. The panel is owned by the German market research institute Untiedt Research. Founded in 1998, we are one of the pioneers of the German online market research. For further information click www.untiedt.de/en/.