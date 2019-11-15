X

testo 420 for iOS

The App for testo flow hood: mobile, flexible, efficient.

Install our free app on your smartphone / tablet and get the parctical functions around the volume flow measurment with the testo 420. The documentation and reporting of the results and the measurment in conjunction with the telescopic stand can be quickly and easily carried out.

Features:

- Display of the current measured values as well as carrying out measurments via smartphone / tablet

- Creation of .pdf and .csv (excel) reports

- Calculation of total volume flow and air exchange rate

- Insert comments and photo into the report documentation

- Sending reports directly via email

- Identify changes to the system through graphical trend display

- Communication range of about 65 feet via Bluetooth Low Energy.

The App can only be used together with testo 420.

What's new in version 3.9.0

Release November 15, 2019
Date Added November 15, 2019
Version 3.9.0

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

