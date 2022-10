testimo is a free app that fosters education on values by sending interactions to people, express yourself to anyone thru your human side and increase your personal human value as a wellspring and receiver for the 5 most common human daily interactions:CONGRATULATIONSTHANKSPLEASE FORGIVESORRYLOVE and APPRECIATION Specially designed for promoting EDUCATION on VALUES. Dedicated also to improve the life of :* Asperger , * Autism ,* Alexitimia ,* Down Syndrome ,* Social Fobias ,* Emotional Fobiasand other health patients and their families.See also what others are sending and receiving. You can check your testimo human interactions as public or private. Share the testimos sent thru your preferred social networks and online services. As sender and receiver of testimo interactions your personal testimo human value increases. You can check your ranking, statistics and personal scores to assess if you are more a wellspring or a receiver of human interactions and therefore be regarded as such. Show your human side on your social interactions. testimo helps people to be great and have impact in their daily human interactions. You can easily send and receive messages with human content that resonates with your audience, and then track your human profile using your testimo ranking, score and personal statictics. By sending and receiving testimo you can enhance your human caring reputation and grow your personal online influence. testimo is perfect for anyone who wants to use social mobile to express their more human side of social interactions, to be known for their personal human profile, to advance in their personal human development, to build their more human personal audience and to anyone who want to share their humanistic life approach with the world. Get inspired. Be human. Express your values and human profile privately or publicly to anyone.Be rewarded and regarded for your human-istic approach. testimo Education on Values.Fostering education on human values with technology, actions, communication and social impact.