Operate your Wi-Fi heating controller terneo , wherever you are in bed, aboard or at the other end of the world. Use your daily time-schedule to save electricity. Achieve impeccable comfort within doors thanks to wide settings!

OPERATE ALL WI-FI HEATING CONTROLLERS TERNEO WITHIN ONE APPLICATION. You can add any quantity of devices to your account. Even if they are in different rooms. Even if they are in different houses. You do not want to customize each heating controller separately? Just copy settings from one heating controller to another.

IMPLEMENTATION OF HEATING ACCORDING TO YOUR SCHEDULE. You can add up to 16 temperature intervals for each day.

STATISTICS OF HEATING DYNAMICS per day, week, month or year. Analyze past heating data and optimize the heating schedule in future.

DEPARTURE. Schedule start of heating at date of your return from vacation. During your absence, the heating controller terneo will maintain set economy temperature.

INTUITIVE INTERFACE. Period of service of the device in saving mode is highlighted green, and time of maintaining a comfortable temperature is highlighted yellow and orange.

