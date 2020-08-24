Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
ten20 is social media for professional drivers!
This is an app dedicated to meeting the needs of the transportation industry.
Whether youre over the road, running local or on home time, ten20 helps you see what your buddies are up to and create new connections with like-minded professional drivers.
FEATURES:
Create an account as a driver
Connect with new drivers in a location
View connected drivers on the map view
Post to the feed
View, Like and Comment on feeds of connected drivers
Chat with connected drivers
Block abusive content and users
Trip Scheduler
Check-in and Check-out of locations
Group chat
Auto suggested buddies
DOWNLOAD THE TEN20 PREMIUM 30 DAY TRIAL TODAY! - $6.99/monthly
Ability to schedule multiple trips
View users check-in location
View other ten20 users at a location
Connect with other users by enabling: nearby, suggestions and on-route searches.
Can send short messages with buddy requests
Subscriptions will be charged to your credit card through your iTunes account. Unless cancelled or auto-renewal is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period, the account that you provided for payment purposes will be automatically billed at the end of each monthly period until the Service is terminated. You can manage your subscriptions in Account Settings after purchase.
Terms of Service: https://www.myten20.com/terms-and-conditions
Privacy Policy: https://www.myten20.com/privacy-policy