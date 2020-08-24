Join or Sign In

ten20 for iOS

By 1822 Capital Free

Developer's Description

By 1822 Capital

ten20 is social media for professional drivers!

This is an app dedicated to meeting the needs of the transportation industry.

Whether youre over the road, running local or on home time, ten20 helps you see what your buddies are up to and create new connections with like-minded professional drivers.

FEATURES:

Create an account as a driver

Connect with new drivers in a location

View connected drivers on the map view

Post to the feed

View, Like and Comment on feeds of connected drivers

Chat with connected drivers

Block abusive content and users

Trip Scheduler

Check-in and Check-out of locations

Group chat

Auto suggested buddies

DOWNLOAD THE TEN20 PREMIUM 30 DAY TRIAL TODAY! - $6.99/monthly

Ability to schedule multiple trips

View users check-in location

View other ten20 users at a location

Connect with other users by enabling: nearby, suggestions and on-route searches.

Can send short messages with buddy requests

Subscriptions will be charged to your credit card through your iTunes account. Unless cancelled or auto-renewal is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period, the account that you provided for payment purposes will be automatically billed at the end of each monthly period until the Service is terminated. You can manage your subscriptions in Account Settings after purchase.

Terms of Service: https://www.myten20.com/terms-and-conditions

Privacy Policy: https://www.myten20.com/privacy-policy

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.1

General

Release August 24, 2020
Date Added August 24, 2020
Version 2.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
