temperature sensor calculates indoor temperature fast and accurate.

No special permissions needed. Uses only device sensors for calculation.

Detects the temperature unit type C or F. Can be switch by touching on screen.

Outside temperature and humidity display.

Keep away from too hot or too cold objects for better results.

it's don't work in all phone this is a list for some phones:

Samsung Galaxy S4

Samsung Galaxy Note 3

Motorola Moto X (2nd Gen)

Motorola Moto X

Huawei Ascend P6

Samsung Galaxy J

etc

Important! : For accurate results, leave your phone without use about 5-10 minutes. Then it will give you the correct indoor temperature. When your phone is in use the battery warms up and temperature is measured higher then real.

What's new in version 12

Release October 30, 2019
Date Added October 30, 2019
Version 12

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

