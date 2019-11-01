Birds will be king in the sky - The chapter 8 of Journey to the West
Say goodbye to the usual way of operationSingle hand control , Tello will follow the movement of the palm of your hand to fly freely. In addition, this is an accessory tool that is kept up-to-date and continuously optimized. Come and experience the preemptive version!
Gravity control:
Tilt the phone to control the flight, tilt more to acceleration, or tilt for emergency brake in front of the obstacle.
New UI:
New gradient UI style, fun interactive way.
Heading lock/follow:
The head direction can be adjusted to make the aircraft and the mobile phone face in a consistent and more intuitive operating experience.
High speed mode:
The speed is very fast in high speed mode. Please drive carefully!
Slide and flip:
When the rollover interface is opened, it can be rolled in 8 directions, and the flight can still be controlled. Show time!
Control record:
Text record panel, clear feedback operation records and important reminders.
Two languages support:
Switch between Chinese and English.
Continually update:
Continuous feature optimization and interface updates, or more surprise features.
We hope you enjoy the driving of the quadcopter. If you have any questions, please contact us.
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.