Birds will be king in the sky - The chapter 8 of Journey to the West

Say goodbye to the usual way of operationSingle hand control , Tello will follow the movement of the palm of your hand to fly freely. In addition, this is an accessory tool that is kept up-to-date and continuously optimized. Come and experience the preemptive version!

Gravity control:

Tilt the phone to control the flight, tilt more to acceleration, or tilt for emergency brake in front of the obstacle.

New UI:

New gradient UI style, fun interactive way.

Heading lock/follow:

The head direction can be adjusted to make the aircraft and the mobile phone face in a consistent and more intuitive operating experience.

High speed mode:

The speed is very fast in high speed mode. Please drive carefully!

Slide and flip:

When the rollover interface is opened, it can be rolled in 8 directions, and the flight can still be controlled. Show time!

Control record:

Text record panel, clear feedback operation records and important reminders.

Two languages support:

Switch between Chinese and English.

Continually update:

Continuous feature optimization and interface updates, or more surprise features.

We hope you enjoy the driving of the quadcopter. If you have any questions, please contact us.