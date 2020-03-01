Please be noted that this App is for team+ SaaS Experience Version, for private cloud version, please search for:team+ Pro

Want to build up a private cloud communication system for your business?

Applying now for team+ Private Cloud Version at: http://www.teamplus.com.tw/en/get_more_info/

team+ is Right for Your Business:

Enhance Information Security and Improve Internal Communication with the private cloud structure (on-premises)!

Applying now for team+ Pro at: http://www.teamplus.com.tw/en/get_more_info/ to build up your own private cloud communication system. team+ Pro private cloud version is restricted to companies that have completed implementation and acquired corporate authorization code from Teamplus Technology.

Recent Awards:

2016 APICTA Award Winner of Communications

2016 APEC Trend Micro Award

National Innovation Award

Top 100 Product Innovation Award

Features:

Private Cloud Structured: Self-owned Data Storage, Full Control by Company

All messages and files are stored inside the company server with the highest security standards. Unified backend control reduces the risk of confidential information leakage.

Open API: Integration with Corporate Internal Systems

Through integrating the API with ERP, CRM, POS systems, important messages are received through push notifications in smartphones, letting you seize the first opportunity.

Scheduling and LBS Messaging: Achieving the Best Communication Effect

Sending a message to the right person at the right time and place can greatly improve work results. Scheduling messages can ensure that colleagues receive messages during office hours. LBS messaging allows only employees in specific areas to receive specific messages.

Corporate Instant Messaging: Specifically Designed for Work

Separating private messages with work messages, the line between work and private life is clear. Support for various files, including documents, location, videos and recordings. Moreover, there are read receipts to instantly confirm whether the message is received.

Facebook Style Discussion Group: On-topic Discussion, Efficient Communication

Managing through Facebook-like posts according to each topic meeting and project meeting, meeting documents and discussion content can be passed on to other employees more easily.

Job Management: Clear and Easy to Control

Assign jobs in a clear fashion, interact and discuss instantly, report job progress, and control the project process anytime!

team+ can also be applied to those companies who dont have servers

team+ Pro private cloud version provides the service of server hosting.Get more information at: http://www.teamplus.com.tw/en/get_more_info/