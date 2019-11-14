X

#team software helps leading businesses to execute with precision by simplifying team communication on everything that needs to get done.

- create a single source of the truth

- empower employees to manage to a timeframe

- manage competing priorities by ranking their importance

- move from compliance based to exception based management

- stop wondering if people read the email or opened the attachment - use real time comms with live responses like live picture feeds

#team is where you can set, manage and measure any initiatives, procedures, checklists or specific tasks even across multiple lines of business, teams & time zones.

A live comparative view of all teams shows you instantly which teams need support that then enables you to triage with precision.

With #team, you can know what is happening in real time for informed decision making at your fingertips.

Are you ready to communicate, manage & measure whats important to your business?

#teamapp - its where teams excel!

Release November 14, 2019
Date Added November 14, 2019
Version 2.0.7

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
