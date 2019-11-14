#team software helps leading businesses to execute with precision by simplifying team communication on everything that needs to get done.

- create a single source of the truth

- empower employees to manage to a timeframe

- manage competing priorities by ranking their importance

- move from compliance based to exception based management

- stop wondering if people read the email or opened the attachment - use real time comms with live responses like live picture feeds

#team is where you can set, manage and measure any initiatives, procedures, checklists or specific tasks even across multiple lines of business, teams & time zones.

A live comparative view of all teams shows you instantly which teams need support that then enables you to triage with precision.

With #team, you can know what is happening in real time for informed decision making at your fingertips.

Are you ready to communicate, manage & measure whats important to your business?

#teamapp - its where teams excel!