tchop enables you to deliver valuable content through your very own customised app directly to your team, staff and client's mobile phones or tablets, keeping everyone engaged and focused on what matters.

This is an app your team will actually use!

One of the key challenges enterprises, marketers and agencies face nowadays is how to manage and distribute a multitude of relevant digital content efficiently, securely and effectively, especially to mobile devices. tchop enables you to deliver valuable content to all staff, team members and clients, keeping everyone engaged and focused on what matters, so you can maintain a successful relationship with your target group.

No training needed, it's ready to go straight out-of-the-box.

Build your own customised company app - no painful IT integrations - so you can concentrate on delivering the right content to the right team. You have total content control - create as many channels as you want in your new app - you decide what readers to invite to which channels.

There are two types of tchop users: The Readers and The Curators.

The Curator creates and uploads valuable content to the right channels for the relevant readers. Using our slick and seamless editor dashboard, all your invited content contributors will be providing and updating all necessary information to your customers, employees, or users. With our rss feed function and social media integrations you can automate all content easily with little effort - is does all the work for you.

The Reader is invited by email to access and read the content of all or a particular channel in your new app (you decide who reads what). The content is divided up into "mixes" which contain cards full of texts, images, article links, videos or gifs, for your readers, clients and staff, to swipe, scroll, browse and click through.

Once you open the editor dashboard of your new app, you can browse our guide on how to create the best content to suit your cause. With our intercom messaging system available to you 24/7, means you can chat with us anytime.

Who or What is tchop for?

tchop is for all enterprises - big or small. From corporate businesses, small startup teams, agencies, project management teams, event and touring crews, all the latest need-to-know work info and news updates can be published instantly and read by all invited readers (team / staff / clients) in your own app on their mobile phone or tablets, keeping everyone in the loop.

Build your very own app (we do all the work for you!). Create your very own app with your own design, and get the look and feel that you want. You wont have to deal with any app deployment or updates for any changes and redesigns you may wish to make along the way. You can create really impressive and effective personalised content based company apps for your employees or customers within days. We will help you to choose the best strategy to kickstart your mobile content communication.

Get in touch with us. See for yourself how tchop can work for you - Try it out for free today!