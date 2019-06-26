X

Now you can hold one of the fastest, most reliable, and most secure trading platforms in the world right in the palm of your hand. Keep up with what's going on in the market, manage your positions, and set up new trades all on the tastyworks mobile app for Android.At tastyworks, you can invest your time as wisely as you do your money. We offer a full palette of products - stocks, options, ETFs, and futures - because your curiosity demands it. With see it, click it, trade it ease, your trading becomes efficient, confident, and current. Whats not to love? Download the tastyworks mobile app today.tastyworks, Inc. ("tastyworks") is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA, NFA and SIPC. tastyworks is a wholly owned subsidiary of dough, Inc. d/b/a tastytrade (tastytrade).(1) Options trading privileges subject to tastyworks review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options and other disclosures found at tastyworks.com available to the public and required docs for the opening of all new brokerage accounts.

Version 1.7

Android
Requires Android 4.4 and up

