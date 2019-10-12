X

tastytimer for iOS

By XRAYSPECS Free

Developer's Description

By XRAYSPECS

Individually time every ring/burner and oven shelf on your stove and in your oven. With layouts that cover every configuration from a simple four ring to a six ring two oven range on the iPhone and an eight ring four oven range on the iPad. Each cooking ring has its own timer and each oven has a separate timer for each shelf. Makes cooking a Roast Dinner a stress free event ! A best in class App with no advertising and no in-App purchases.

A unique interface provides a graphical representation of the cooking surface that you actually have in your own kitchen. On launch you will be presented with the fourteen different burner/ring layouts available on existing appliances (iPad x 14, iPhone x 6). Simply select the one that represents the cooking surface you have in your own kitchen.

If you place something to cook on the top left ring of your stove/cooktop then just tap the top left ring on tastytimer. If you put something to cook on the bottom right ring of your stove/cooktop just tap the bottom right ring on tastytimer and so on, its simple and incredibly useful. Our Number Grid system is by far the quickest method of entering a cooking time, just tap to set.

Moving between rings: If you want to literally put a pan on the back burner there is no need to reset, simply tap the relevant ring, tap the move button, then drag to its new location. The timer will then continue timing on the new ring.

tastytimer is intended to be permanantly on screen while you cook, however if you do need to take a call or answer a message it continues working in the background and will send Alarm Notifications when not on screen.

The settings section allows you to change the ring layout or change the alarm sound to one of many tones and rhythms. Settings can be found at the bottom right of the time selection grid.

A large amount of time has been spent (with people who actually cook) creating the unique interface for tastytimer which has resulted in an app which just works and, once tried, will seem like the obvious and only way to do it.

For home Cooks and professional Chefs we believe tastytimer to be the very best App of its type and hope that you find it as useful as we do.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.6.0

General

Release October 12, 2019
Date Added October 12, 2019
Version 1.6.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Free
Order delivery or pickup from a huge selection of local restaurants.
iOS
Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Free
Count nutrients, not calories.
iOS
Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Q-TECH

Free
The Q-TECH Bluetooth Thermometer is the smart way to monitor your food as it cooks on the grill.
iOS
Q-TECH

Bud Light Touchdown Glass

Free
Light up your Bud Light Touchdown Glass whenever your team scores with the Bud Light Touchdown Glass App.
iOS
Bud Light Touchdown Glass

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping