Individually time every ring/burner and oven shelf on your stove and in your oven. With layouts that cover every configuration from a simple four ring to a six ring two oven range on the iPhone and an eight ring four oven range on the iPad. Each cooking ring has its own timer and each oven has a separate timer for each shelf. Makes cooking a Roast Dinner a stress free event ! A best in class App with no advertising and no in-App purchases.

A unique interface provides a graphical representation of the cooking surface that you actually have in your own kitchen. On launch you will be presented with the fourteen different burner/ring layouts available on existing appliances (iPad x 14, iPhone x 6). Simply select the one that represents the cooking surface you have in your own kitchen.

If you place something to cook on the top left ring of your stove/cooktop then just tap the top left ring on tastytimer. If you put something to cook on the bottom right ring of your stove/cooktop just tap the bottom right ring on tastytimer and so on, its simple and incredibly useful. Our Number Grid system is by far the quickest method of entering a cooking time, just tap to set.

Moving between rings: If you want to literally put a pan on the back burner there is no need to reset, simply tap the relevant ring, tap the move button, then drag to its new location. The timer will then continue timing on the new ring.

tastytimer is intended to be permanantly on screen while you cook, however if you do need to take a call or answer a message it continues working in the background and will send Alarm Notifications when not on screen.

The settings section allows you to change the ring layout or change the alarm sound to one of many tones and rhythms. Settings can be found at the bottom right of the time selection grid.

A large amount of time has been spent (with people who actually cook) creating the unique interface for tastytimer which has resulted in an app which just works and, once tried, will seem like the obvious and only way to do it.

For home Cooks and professional Chefs we believe tastytimer to be the very best App of its type and hope that you find it as useful as we do.