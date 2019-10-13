Tangram is an ancient Chinese Puzzle Game originating from the times of the Northern Song Dynasty a millennium ago.

The Chinese name literally means Seven Boards of Skill. Likewise, this revamped interpretation contains seven puzzle boards consisting of 120 puzzles each.

700+ puzzles

Redesigned for iPhone and iPad

iCloud sync across devices

Optimized for iPhone X

Multiple puzzle difficulties

Color blind mode

Easy controls

Adaptive UI

and more...

This puzzler is a sequel to tangram!, my previous interpretation of tangram puzzle game with 1M+ downloads, 4.5 rating on average. Since the era of the first iPhones, it has hit the top of the list in numerous countries.

#1 in All Games, Italy, France, Spain

#1 in Board Games Italy, France, Switzerland, Poland, Thailand and more...

#2 in Board Games, Germany

It has been played for seven years now by people of all ages, both for taking some time out to relax, as well as to exercise brains hungry for some challenge. Hope this sequel earns its place in your daily life as well.

Wow, thanks for reading this far! You sure have a curious mind! You are welcome to tangram.eppz.eu any time, where you can participate in shaping future releases of the game (level-editor, community features, achievements and more).