tag me lets you tag any face with fun digital stickers and masks - live, in real-time! Once you have added special effects to yours or your friends' faces, you can use tag me to take funny selfies, pics and videos of the final result! You can then share your digitally-enhanced face to your friends via messages and social networks.tag me actually recognises your facial features, and automatically positions funny stickers in the right place on your face. Then because tag me understands your facial characteristics, as you move, everything on your face moves too as if you've added these stickers to your face in real life! Also, check out the 'face-paint' mode, where you can draw and doodle on faces, in real-time.tag me is currently Christmas-themed: get festive, and add fun Santa beards, elf ears, and cute reindeer antlers to every face you see from babies to your grandparents and every age in-between! Check back soon for different themes.