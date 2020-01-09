The tableread Production App is a free*, easy-to-use film and television productivity mobile application that allows you to read and listen to scripts, including screenplays and teleplays on mobile devices - anytime, anywhere. Simply import a professionally formatted script in PDF format and listen.

Upgrade to tableread Pro for further functionality. Listen to scripts as read by over 45 unique character voices and add an inspiring soundtrack from a library of genre specific scores. Create and export script notes and utilize powerful rehearsal features.

From script to screen the tableread Production App is a must have for the entire production process.

Features:

Imports professionally formatted scripts directly from PDF.

Formats scripts for viewing in mobile devices.

Read and listen to scripts (audio playback limited to default voice).

Skip to next or previous scene.

Access online help via the Help Menu.

Open tableread Ready Script Projects. (Script Projects exported from the tableread Production App).

Share your thoughts with the tableread Production App by leaving a review here in on Google Play or by contacting us via Facebook (/tablereadPro) or Twitter (@tablereadPro).

tableread Production App Pro (tableread Pro) subscription plan advantages:

Assign unique character voices (45+ voices).

Customize all voices via rate and shape.

Select voices by gender and age.

Create script notes.

Make simple script edits.

Read and listen to script notes.

Export and share script notes and edits.

Incorporate genre specific scores (20+ tracks).

Scores can dynamically dim under dialogue and peak over action.

Rehearsal features including character selections, scene/s selection and looping, pause for me to deliver then read, mute rehearsal dialogue and play rehearsal scenes only.

Playback rate toggle, to read at a standard or faster pace.

The tableread Production App subscription plan is available as:

tableread Pro monthly for $2.99(USD).

Subscriptions include a standard 7 day free trial period. Subscriptions will be charged unless cancelled at least 24-hours before the end of the free trial period. Subscriptions will be charged to your credit card through your Google Play account. Subscriptions are automatically renewed unless cancelled at least 24-hours before the end of the current period. Any unused portion of a free trial period, if offered, will be forfeited when the user purchases a subscription to that publication. You will not be able to cancel a subscription during the active period. Manage your subscriptions in your Google Play Store Account Settings after purchase.

* Free products and services are subject to the tableread Production App terms of use that accompany them.

Terms of use: http://www.tablereadpro.com/terms

Privacy policy: http://www.tablereadpro.com/privacy-policy