t:connect mobile for iOS

By Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Developer's Description

By Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

The t:connect mobile app offers a convenient and discreet way for t:slim X2 pump users to monitor their pump and CGM data within the convenience of their mobile device. As a secondary display, the t:connect mobile app provides easy access to monitor their data, while uploading wirelessly into the cloud-based t:connect web application, eliminating the need to plug in their pump during healthcare provider visits. Download now and get connected to an advanced way to monitor your diabetes.

Tandem t:slim X2 insulin pump secondary display including 24 hour graphical representation of glucose readings (CGM and BGM), basal and bolus events, insulin on board, carbs, suspensions, and other therapy related events. Also pump related status and events including pump battery, available insulin, active Personal Profile, CGM sensor and transmitter information and more.

- Discreet access to pump alerts, alarms, and reminders.

- Periodic wireless data uploads to the t:connect web application.

- Compatible with most iPhone mobile phones.

- Requires a t:slim X2 insulin pump from Tandem Diabetes Care running software version 6.3.1 or greater, available for in-warranty t:slim X2 pump users via the Tandem Device Updater. Prescription may be required.







Release September 7, 2020
Date Added September 7, 2020



Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.





