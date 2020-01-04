Syracuse is a city in New York State. Its home to the Erie Canal Museum, tracing the waterways history in the 1850 Weighlock Building. In the old state armory, the Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science & Technology (MOST) offers interactive exhibits and a planetarium. Designed by I.M. Pei, the Everson Museum of Art focuses on American artwork. The opulent 1920s Landmark Theatre hosts Broadway hits and concerts.