X

syracuse beautiful places for Android

By DICK Creation Free

Developer's Description

By DICK Creation

Syracuse is a city in New York State. Its home to the Erie Canal Museum, tracing the waterways history in the 1850 Weighlock Building. In the old state armory, the Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science & Technology (MOST) offers interactive exhibits and a planetarium. Designed by I.M. Pei, the Everson Museum of Art focuses on American artwork. The opulent 1920s Landmark Theatre hosts Broadway hits and concerts.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 5.6.0

General

Release January 4, 2020
Date Added January 4, 2020
Version 5.6.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements None

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Maps - Navigate & Explore

Free
Navigate your world faster and easier with Google Maps.
Android
Maps - Navigate & Explore

Google Earth

Free
Gain a new world perspective exploring the globe with a swipe of your finger.
Android
Google Earth

MAPS.ME - Offline Map and Travel Navigation

Free
Access worldwide offline maps with navigation, driving directions & traffic info.
Android
MAPS.ME - Offline Map and Travel Navigation

GasBuddy: Find Cheap Gas

Free
Save money, save time and never pay full price for gas again.
Android
GasBuddy: Find Cheap Gas

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping