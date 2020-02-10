This is a text-to-image app for everyone to create beautiful text images.

Through a rich text editor, set various text styles, text layouts.

Add photo album images to create exquisite, beautiful pictures of the text.

Can be used as a long micro-blog generator, a mobile document editor, a long map generator, and a long map splicer.

There are no ads in the app.

feature of product

1. You can insert any picture from the album into a text editor for mixed text and picture editing

2. Can be temporarily saved during editing

3. After editing, click the Convert button to download the converted text image to the local

Albums, share to friends, facebook, twitter, twitter and other social software.

You can also select the printer directly for printing.

4. After each conversion, keep a text record to facilitate editing again.

5. Text editing settings support the following features.

1) Put away the keyboard

2) Eraser, clear the settings

3) Backwards

4) Backwards

5) Text bold

6) Italic text

7) The text is in the lower right corner

8) text in the upper right corner

9) Dash in text

10) Underlined text

11) font color

12) font background color

13) font enlargement

14) font size reduction

15) Text indented to the right

16) Text indented to the left

17) Orderly arrangement

18) Unordered

19) Left

20) Centered

21) Right

22) Insert picture

23) Hyperlinks

24) 84 font choices

Feedback

Email address: 2320059802@qq.com