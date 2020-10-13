Sign in to add and modify your software
Read all your newspapers and news sites online Swiss in one app.
You will find newspapers from all around the world.
Switzerland News is a fast and easy way to read news on Android. It gives you easy access to read the most popular newspapers from Switzerland.
Newspapers available: 20 Minutes, Blick, Tagesanzeiger, SRF, Spiegel, NZZ, Bild, Stern, Chip, Heise, Cash, Le Matin, Google News, News.ch, le Parisien, LeMonde, Basler Zeitung, 24heures, Berner Zeitung...
The switzerland news app brings you the latest Swiss news, video reports, podcasts and galleries as well as a review of the top stories in Switzerland. Youll also like our in-depth multimedia reports that go beyond the headlines, helping you to better understand how this small alpine country ticks. The latest update allows you to sign in with your own user name and password so you can comment on stories or set bookmarks.
The app, like our website swissinfo.ch, is available in ten languages: English, German, French.
20 Minuten, Neue Zrcher Zeitung, Blick am Abend, Blick, Aargauer Zeitung, Tages-Anzeiger, Basler Zeitung, Berner Zeitung, Die Sdostschweiz, Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen, Spiegel, Bild, Stern, Google News, News, CNET, Chip, Heise, Cash, Huffington Post Deutschland, TagesWoche, Radio Rottu Oberwallis, Der Bund, St.Galler Tagblatt, 20 minutes, 24heures, Le Matin, Tribune de Genve, Le Temps, RTS, Arcinfo, Romandie, Le Huffington Post, Le Monde, Le Figaro, Libration, leParisien, Ticinonline, Corriere del Ticino, la Repubblica, Corriere della Sera, BBC, Mail Online, Ticinonews, Telegrafi, CNN.com, SwissInfo.ch, Sailing
List of newspapers in Switzerland
Add more newspapers from any countries around the world
Multi languages
Automatic download
Update newspapers
Update categories
Reorder newspapers
Reorder categories
Like article then read later
Search article
Share article
Pull down to refresh
Clear cache,clear images downloaded
Change text size
Save bandwidth by blocking images
Categories:
Latest News
World
Politics
Business
Finance
Economy
Technology
Sports
Science
Health
Entertainment
Travel
Opinion
Lifestyle