Outdoor sports adventures since 1989

[+] Rental equipment: just a few taps away!

With an extensive range of outdoor sports equipment including safety gear and clothing, swissrent has you covered. Regardless of your ability, or what time of year it is, we are your Skiing, Biking, Hiking and Climbing rental partner.

[+] swissrent Locations where you want to be

Spread throughout the most beautiful regions of Switzerland, swissrent has a conveniently located Service-Champion to personally fit you with the highest quality sports equipment for your next outdoor adventure.

[+] swissrent-Challenges compete against yourself

The new all-inclusive adventure product allows you to participate in a very special outdoor experience, with travel, rental equipment and the challenge itself included.

To complete the challenge simply scan all the QR codes along the challenge route with the swissrent-App. Each completed scan adds a 20 mile credit to your mountainmiles account, and the completed challenge earns you a badge you can use to redeem your Goody-Bag upon your return.

[+] my swissrent Why register?

Registering with a my swissrent account makes renting with swissrent even easier. Benefits include: Hassle free future rentals, access to your account details at any time and the ability to add friends or family to your account.

As a special feature you are automatically enrolled in swissrent's Rewards-Program mountainmiles, and credited with 200 welcome miles to redeem towards your next rental. Scan QR codes in-store to collect more miles and compete in swissrent-Challenges.

[+] swissrent-Packages take the hassle away

Not having to worry about anything anymore except enjoying the beauty of outdoor sports? Welcome to swissrent-Packages.

Made up of Hotel accommodation (including full or half board), transport pass (ski or bike), and rental equipment, swissrent-packages save you time and money.

