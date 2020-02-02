X

Our aim at sw7academy is to create better athletes! Stronger, faster, more powerful athletes.

Whether you want to take your rugby game to the next level or just want to follow a killer training program we want you in our community.

We provide training programs through our App along with a private Facebook group plus much more!

Brought to you by the 2 times British and Irish Lions Captain Sam Warburton and Personal Trainer Josh Davies.

