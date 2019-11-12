super power hearing ear :deep hearing is an app that makes you to have super ears, the new app allows you to hear better with your ear using headphones, this app will be a good solution if you have hearing troubles or if someone forget his hearing assist, just plug in your headsets and start listening the world better.

super power hearing ear :deep hearing app allow you to hear more better anything with a long distance. just plug in your headsets and start listening better.

Amazing app just like a super hearing, Hearing Amplifier give you an audio amplifier or sound amplifier to make you hear better than your normal ear,

and with that tool will improve what you hearing.

super power hearing ear :deep hearing the sound amplifier app will give you super hearing and improve what you hear around your place, your work.

This app take the sound from the microphone of the phone to your headphones that necessary to make super power hearing ear :deep hearing works and to give you powerful hearing.

Uses of the app :

* Increse your volume phone, and sounds around you.

* Hearing troubles or if someone forget his hearing assist.

Notes:

* This is not a spy device

* Please use this app with responsibly and do not use it for spy or for unauthorized things

* Headphones are required to use this app

* This is not a replacement for a hearing aid and it is not a medical device