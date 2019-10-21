X

super panda adventure for Android

By Meyou Free

Developer's Description

By Meyou

In a distant forest, there is an panda country. The people there love their princess Elizabeth very much. Because under her leadership, every panda lives a happy life. However, this also caught the attention of evil creatures. The evil creatures attacked this country on a dark and cold night. Not only wealth was taken away by those evil creatures, but even these pandas beloved princess.

To save their princess, Panda Daniel started the adventure of saving princess Elizabeth with the blessings.

Lets help Daniel accomplish his adventure! The operation is very simple, you only need to flexibly combine the use of Daniels go, jump, and launch weapons skills. Then you can overcome the difficulties, defeat BOSS, and save the princess!

Features:

Rich in Content: There are 7 theme worlds, Bamboo forest, seabed, desert, snowfield, castle, abyss, glaciers

Many levels:100 challenging levels, and 5 final Bosses;

Simple Operation: 4 simple basic operations that everyone can learn fast, but can be combined into multiple effects;

Free updates: Frequent and regular updates, please dont miss any exciting content added later;

Stunning graphics and smooth animation;

Rich music and sound effects

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4

General

Release October 21, 2019
Date Added October 21, 2019
Version 1.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

PUBG MOBILE - 2nd Anniversary

Free
Parachute onto a remote 8x8 km island for a winner-takes-all showdown.
Android
PUBG MOBILE - 2nd Anniversary

Temple Run 2

Free
Navigate perilous cliffs, zip lines, mines, and forests as you try to escape with the cursed idol.
Android
Temple Run 2

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

$6.99
Save your family and take control of the streets.
Android
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Super Mario Run

Free
Enjoy a new kind of Mario game that you can play with one hand.
Android
Super Mario Run

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping