In a distant forest, there is an panda country. The people there love their princess Elizabeth very much. Because under her leadership, every panda lives a happy life. However, this also caught the attention of evil creatures. The evil creatures attacked this country on a dark and cold night. Not only wealth was taken away by those evil creatures, but even these pandas beloved princess.

To save their princess, Panda Daniel started the adventure of saving princess Elizabeth with the blessings.

Lets help Daniel accomplish his adventure! The operation is very simple, you only need to flexibly combine the use of Daniels go, jump, and launch weapons skills. Then you can overcome the difficulties, defeat BOSS, and save the princess!

Features:

Rich in Content: There are 7 theme worlds, Bamboo forest, seabed, desert, snowfield, castle, abyss, glaciers

Many levels:100 challenging levels, and 5 final Bosses;

Simple Operation: 4 simple basic operations that everyone can learn fast, but can be combined into multiple effects;

Free updates: Frequent and regular updates, please dont miss any exciting content added later;

Stunning graphics and smooth animation;

Rich music and sound effects