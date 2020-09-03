Join or Sign In

super monkey curious for Android

By trust games company Free

Developer's Description

By trust games company

Welcome to the world of excitement and suspense lovers of jungle games and adventure

Curious super monkey run Best Running Game in Jungle and Adventure

Monkey super curious is very hungry.So he is finding food in the jungle.But There are many many crises in the jungle like savage,spider robot ,fountain,bouncing flowers,and so on.

The jungle is so danger.Please help monkey banana curious running out of the jungle and collect more bananas.

curious banana monkey run Features:

-Great photograph and lovely monkey

-Simple control just running and jumping monkey

-break the stone ball and monsters

-Fountain, bouncing flowers can make you jump higher

-The banana leaves can let you slide freely on the jungle

-Continuous click on the screen can escape the shackles of the monsters and enemy .

How to play:

-tap screen to jump the monkey.

-long tap screen to let monkey glide.

-kill Or avoid the monster.

-collect bananas as many as you can.

download curious banana monkey run know its free for evryone .

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release September 3, 2020
Date Added September 3, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

