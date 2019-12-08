X

super adventure for Android

By azedapps Free

Developer's Description

By azedapps

Do You love classic adventure games?. Do you love old school games?.

You would like to return to your childhood memory?

-> this is your adventure time.

Super adventure is the best choice for you.It is a free running and jumping game, where the adventure has a mission to cross all grand obstacles.and unblock the worlds in his adventure time

super adventure is an amazing running and jumping classic adventure games

th game can be download for FREE .

start download now the adventure games and keep running with fun unblocked games

Features Of Super adventure :

fun unblocked games

Beautiful high-resolution graphics

Easy and intuitive controls with on-screen retro controller

running man challenge and roof jumping

6 beautiful worlds

+ Over 6 enemies and obstacles and more

free running games withe the platform

classic adventure games

How to play:

Tap Left / Right to move.

Help boy to pass all the challenges to where you need to cross different obstacles

get the key to open the gates.

Run to the end of the platform to pass the level

challenge super adventure in the platform which designed specifically for mobile devices

get more coins to unblock the worlds

>> Run to the end of the platform to pass the level

What are you waiting for to play Super adventure?

Try it out and keep running to the end of the platform

enjoy!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.1.7

General

Release December 8, 2019
Date Added December 8, 2019
Version 2.1.7

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Roblox

Free
Take action, interact, and succeed in the breathtaking, cross-platform, 3D gamer-built reality.
Android
Roblox

Pokemon GO

Free
Connect with other Trainers, discover and capture amazing Pokemon all around you.
Android
Pokemon GO

The Walking Dead: Season One

Free
Play as Lee Everett, a convicted criminal, who has been given a second chance at life in a world devastated.
Android
The Walking Dead: Season One

Stranger Things: The Game

Free
Join Hopper and the kids on a new, action-packed adventure.
Android
Stranger Things: The Game

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping