sumtv is a 24/7 worldwide TV network that provides educational and inspirational programs with clarity on Bible prophecy, end time events, and Bible interpretation. We also provide cooking programs, and tips on healthful living. Our goal is to provide practical counsel on daily life, and assurance in these uncertain times.

sumtv Latino provides clarity on Bible prophecy, end time events, and Bible interpretation. We also provide cooking programs, and tips on healthful living. Our objective is to provide practical counsel on daily life, and assurance in these uncertain times.

PASTOR STEPHEN BOHR was born in Wisconsin but grew up in Venezuela and Colombia where his parents served as missionaries for over 30-years. His heavy speaking schedule has taken him literally around the world. He is also the author of Worship At Satans Throne, Hidden Sabbath Truths, Prophecys Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, Taken or Left?, Futurisms Incredible Journey, The Truth About The Number 666, Reflections on Womens Ordination, and one in Spanish, Esperanza Para el Planeta Tierra.

Pastor Bohr has spent his life in mission service, dedicated decades in ministry, and his deep theological research is ongoing. His love for the Lord is the driving force behind his commitment to spreading the cutting edge gospel message for these last days with clarity and power.

Many of his presentations can be seen on the satellite channels 3ABN, 3ABN Proclaim, 3ABN Latino, Amazing Facts TV (AFTV), HopeTV, and on our YouTube.com/secretsunsealed channel. Your spiritual walk with the Lord will be strengthen and grounded in Biblical truths, and our prayer is that many souls will be in Gods kingdom as a direct result of the ministry of Secrets Unsealed.

Our Mission Statement:

Secrets Unsealed is a legally incorporated non-profit organization 501(c)3 which is committed to upholding, proclaiming and multiplying the unique end-time Present Truth message which God has entrusted to the Seventh-day Adventist Church to proclaim to the world. Ever conscious of the sacredness of Gods holy truth, we hold high and without apology or compromise all the fundamental teachings of the Bible as well as the distinctive beliefs of our beloved Seventh-day Adventist Church.