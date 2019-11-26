Wish you could read more? Download sumizeit app to achieve your reading goals for 2019.

Non-fiction book summaries you can read in about 5 minutes. Our experts extracted key insights and crafted the sumizeit originals in a clear and easy to understand language.

Our summaries give you critical insights into the books and let you talk with anyone about the concepts. When we say summary, we mean summary. In just 5 minutes you get it all.

We want you to fulfill your human and business potential. Read a sumizeit summary on your commute, your lunch break, or with your morning coffee! Stop wasting time drowning in long hardcovers -- Sumizeit caters the absorption of knowledge to YOUR lifestyle.

Our editorial team carefully selected every one of our titles. We promise you a new book each week or get your money back.

TITLES INCLUDE:

'The Outliers' by Malcolm Gladwell

Atomic Habits by James Clear

The 4-Hour Workweek by Tim Ferriss

The Art of War by Sun Tzu

'Think and Grow Rich' by Napoleon Hill

Getting to Yes by Roger Fisher & William Ury

Lean In by Sheryl Sandberg

Thinking Fast & Slow by Daniel Kahneman

'7 Habits of Highly Successful People' by Stephen Covey

And at least one new beach each week!

HOW IT WORKS:

Getting started is simple. Download the sumizeit app now. It's FREE! Join in and support the knowledge revolution.

Unlimited access to all titles on mobile and web

Each week we add at least a new book

Unlock the insights from the worlds greatest books

Questions? Suggestions? You can speak to a real person at sumizeit. Our trusty customer support team is just an email away --- write to info@sumizeit.com

*Important Links*

Terms of Conditions - https://sumizeit.com/terms

Privacy Policy - https://sumizeit.com/privacy