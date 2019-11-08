Looking for a free, simple and addictive casual game? Sum will keep you playing for hours as you challenge yourself to build large tiles. Play once and you'll get the hang of it. Play again and you'll start developing strategies. Next thing you know, you're hours into the game!

Sum is a 100% free match-three game that takes place on a 6x6 board. The board is filled with tiles valued 1 through 6. Move these tiles around the board to merge them, collect points and create the largest number. Its a great game for all ages -- from children who are learning numbers to hardcore, competitive players seeking high scores and high tiles.

GAME PLAY

The goal of the game is to swipe tiles into position in order to match three or more identical numbers. This will result in the merger of the identical tiles. After the merger, one tile will remain and increment in value. New tiles will fall onto the board. You keep repeating this until you run out of moves.

MOVES

You start with 20 moves. Every time you swipe a tile, you lose a move. When your remaining moves reach 0, then the game is over. You gain additional moves if you merge 4 or more tiles. The more tiles you merge with one swipe, the more moves you earn.

POINTS

Points are determined by the sum of the tiles being merged -- hence the name sum. You get additional points if you create chains of mergers. Each chain will reward you with a +1 multiplier. The longer the chains, the higher the multiplier and the more points youll earn.

COMMUNITY

Join our communities to receive game updates and also read / share strategies from other players. Feel free to show off your high scores.

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/sumgame/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sumGameMobile

Twitter: https://twitter.com/sumgamemobile