Sugarlump is the feeling of love in your heart when you are kind to someone. Our Augmented Reality app helps spread kindness via challenges that inspire joy and

happiness and players are rewarded for their acts. Kindness challenges feature ideas that inspire creativity and working together to make the world a better place. Our Augmented

Reality platform and animated short videos inform players about acts of kindness sponsored by different groups in local neighborhood settings. Its a community building platform that helps use technology for good and encourages positivity and collaboration while being fun and engaging.