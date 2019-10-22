Playing Sudoku puzzle game online on mobile is as good as with a real pencil and paper. it's one of the most popular puzzle games that we can play everyday

For those who dont know what Sudoku is, it is a numbers game which players have to fill each of the blank boxes in a puzzle based on specific rules.

3 perfectly balanced levels of difficulty: easy, average, expert. Choose the level you want Play at easier levels to exercise your brain, logical thinking and memory

or try challenging levels to give your mind a real workout.

it's a fun and intellectually stimulating game because it exercises the part of the brain that craves logic, order and a natural progression toward a satisfying

conclusion.

Even if youre a Sudoku beginner, were sure that youll find a lot to love about this game.

Benefits of playing Sudoku :

Increases your concentration power

Learns to do things quickly

Reduces the chances of developing Alzheimers

Stimulates your mind

Feel Happy

Improves your memory

play sudoku puzzle and you will become smarter. Happy number hunting!