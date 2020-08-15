Success bible quiz Is both daily and annual quiz competition that consists of four categories :

Bible Quiz,

Dance,

Memory Verse,

Music.

Register one or two categories maximum:

***The STAR PRIZE For This Competitions Is N5 Million, While 1st, 2nd, & 3rd Runners-Up Get SCHOLARSHIPS or Its Cash Equivalent for Non Students. There Are Lots Of Consolations Prizes For All The Contestants/Participants***

STAGES IN SBQ

AUDITIONS STAGES:

At These Stages, All The Registered Contestants MUST participate/contest via Our Mobile Auditions Technology (i.e by Using Our Mobile Apps, or Whatsapp, Irrespective of your location In This World. You Will Be Given FREE ACCESS to the Apps Link when you have paid your Registrations Fee). In this stage, minimum of ten(10) qualified winners will be selected from each of the categories.E.g, ten(10) qualified Winners from BQ, ten from MV, etc These selected winners will qualify to the Next Stage- The Semifinal Stage. Below, are ALL the Rules/Terms, & Conditions for the various Categories. STUDY them CAREFULLY, & adhere to them STRICKLY to avoid disqualifications or forfeiture of your registrations fee(s).

SEMI FINAL STAGES:

At these Stages, the selected winners from all the categories(from the Auditions), will converge to contest in order to qualify to the final stage. The best from each of these Categories will now qualify to the final Stage. E.g, the best singer will be selected to represent his/her category (Music) at the final stage. This process will be observed in all other categories (Dancing, Memory Verses, & Bible Quiz), in order to have a representative each in all the categories at the final stage. Area of Concentrations, & Rules for the Semifinals, will be given after the Auditions.

FINAL STAGE:

ONLY Five (5) Contestants will be accommodated in this stage. That is the best singer(from Semifinals), best dancer(from Semifinals), best reciter(from Semifinals),& best quizzer(from Semifinals) of the year, and One extra Contestant from the GRACE/FAVOUR Stage. All these guys will contest on a Neural-Mutual ground, by answering some questions that cover all the categories. This Enables Us to fish out the BEST of all the bests, & he/she becomes the STAR WINNER of the Year. The Other Four(4) guys will AUTOMATICALLY go home with a minimum of N50, 000.00 each for their Scholarships, irrespective of the number of questions they attempted. Area of Concentrations, & Rules for the Finals, will be given after the Semifinals. Stay Tuned.

AUDITION RULES FOR ALL THE CATEGORIES:

General Rule for Memory Verses/Bible Recitations Audition Rules/Terms, & Conditions are;

1. Place a BIG mirror behind yourself. Place your one hand on your chest, & use the other hand to hold your phone. Turn On the "Front Camera" of your phone & Record yourself while Reciting from old KJV.

2. Directly look into your phone lens while reciting NB; Repeating the same words or phrases from the same or different Verses are NOT Allowed.e. g... and God spoke to Moses saying etc.

3. Whether you are reciting from the same chapter or different chapters, you MUST mention or Number your verses, e.g Psm 23: Vs 1, Vs 2, Vs 3, Vs 4 etc, & your Recitations must not exceed 5minutes.

4. ACCURATELY Count how many Verses you have Recited, & Indicate It alongside with your full name, R.A.P & Category when Uploading... E.g Success Shadrach_70Vs_CTHVXYJJP_Recitations.

5. Visit Our Website, www.successbiblequiz.com or www.sbqfans.com, to know or get UPDATES.

6. Failure to Participate in the Auditions due to ANY reason, ATTRACTS DISQUALIFICATIONS, & Forfeiture of your registration fee. Also, untimely usage of R.A.P, Loss of your R.A.P, or ANY of your registration documents, ATTRACTS DISQUALIFICATIONS, or you MUST pay extra N3,000 only for a retrieval.

7. Audition Dates or Semifinal/Final Dates could be Officially Adjusted or Postponed if Need be