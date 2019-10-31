X

streetstop for iOS

By thestreetstop Free

Developer's Description

By thestreetstop

streetstop makes finding the food trucks & pop ups faster and ordering food from them easier. Customers can view vendors closest to them and order from their menu without the hassle of finding the vendors and ordering from them. Vendors can transmit their location to get more customers and customize their wait times.

How it works:

1. find the closest vendors using the map view or the list view. Check out the current wait times for each of the vendors.

2. choose the dishes in the menu, select a pick up time and submit your order

3. pay through the app.

4. see the status of your order and get excited to pick up your food!

Have a question? Contact us at admin@thestreetstop.com

Want to join as a vendor? submit your application at https://www.thestreetstop.com/register/

Currently serving the greater Los Angeles area and greater New York Area. Apply above to join the wait list for the rest of the country.

Note: Continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life.

