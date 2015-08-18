X

stoooc for iOS

By HIDESIGNS CO.,LTD. Free

Developer's Description

By HIDESIGNS CO.,LTD.
stoooc is all you need when wandering around to discover the best food,fashion,travel,beauty,entertainment,spa,massage information in town!stoooc will help user can create planing for shopping, eating out,date tour,travel by selecting the place user intend to visit.feature1Create a tour:Customize the recommended tour.feature2Search from current location,famous spot:Discover all the best restaurants within 5km from your location,famous spot.feature3Find shops:Find the shop you want to go, you can check the detailed information.By Food, shopping, travel, beauty, wedding category, price, hours, address, search conditions and recommendation, such as the name, the shop ranking you want to go, distance, etc. can be used as a reference.feature4GPS navigation:Reach your restaurants quickly with our GPS navigation system.feature5Select your favorite shops:Shop information of your favorite is to come.feature6Export voucher:Export PDF voucher to use at your favourite restaurants.feature7chat:Traveler can chat shop staff or local tour guide

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.9

[NEW] You can post region, budget, time, tour detailed information by the screen of tour description .[NEW] You can enter date of birth, gender, self-introduction by the screen of profile detail information .

General

Release June 18, 2016
Date Added August 18, 2015
Version 1.0.9

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Compatible with: ipad2wifi, ipad23g, iphone4s, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen4g, iphone5, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini, ipadmini4g, ipad2wifi, ipad23g, iphone4s, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen4g, iphone5, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini, ipadmini4g

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

