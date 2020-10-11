Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

stoic app for iOS

By Luke Bresler Free

Developer's Description

By Luke Bresler

The stoic app is divided into three parts:

Read the classic stoic texts from the greatest stoics that have ever lived including Marcus Aurelius, Seneca, and Epictetus.

The books available for free on the app are:

Meditations by Marcus Aurelius

On the Shortness of Life by Seneca

Morals for a Happy Life by Seneca

Enchiridion by Epictetus

The Golden Sayings of Epictetus

As a Man Thinketh by James Allen

The stoics had many practices to help reduce negative emotions like anxiety, the second part of the app helps the user to reframe negative thoughts using multiple stoic techniques including:

Focusing only on what you have control over.

Reframing ideas to change what they mean to you.

Finding the opportunity in every situation, good or bad.

Learning how to deal with "what if" situations, and how to minimise the downside.

The final part of the app revolves around the concept of Momento Mori, which means to remind the user of their mortality by letting them know, statistically, how many days they have left to live, as well as how quickly people are passing worldwide on average.

In Stoicism, this later led to Carpe Diem, to seize the day, and live life as richly as possible, while it is still possible.

On the home screen, there are stoic quotes. User suggestions on quotes are always welcome.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4

General

Release October 11, 2020
Date Added October 11, 2020
Version 1.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.2 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Lose It - Calorie Counter and Weight Loss Tracker

Free
Rock your weight goals in one app, the easy way.
iOS
Lose It - Calorie Counter and Weight Loss Tracker

First Aid by American Red Cross

Free
Get simple step-by-step instructions guide you through everyday first aid scenarios.
iOS
First Aid by American Red Cross

Argus Calorie Counter Diet, Activity, Step Tracker

Free
Be fitter. Be healthier. Be the best you. Find friends in the largest fitness community. Log all activities (steps, run, walk, weight, etc).
iOS
Argus Calorie Counter Diet, Activity, Step Tracker

Calm: Meditation to Relax, Focus & Sleep Better

Free
Calm is the #1 app for mindfulness and meditation to bring more clarity, joy and peace to your daily life.
iOS
Calm: Meditation to Relax, Focus & Sleep Better

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now