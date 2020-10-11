The stoic app is divided into three parts:

Read the classic stoic texts from the greatest stoics that have ever lived including Marcus Aurelius, Seneca, and Epictetus.

The books available for free on the app are:

Meditations by Marcus Aurelius

On the Shortness of Life by Seneca

Morals for a Happy Life by Seneca

Enchiridion by Epictetus

The Golden Sayings of Epictetus

As a Man Thinketh by James Allen

The stoics had many practices to help reduce negative emotions like anxiety, the second part of the app helps the user to reframe negative thoughts using multiple stoic techniques including:

Focusing only on what you have control over.

Reframing ideas to change what they mean to you.

Finding the opportunity in every situation, good or bad.

Learning how to deal with "what if" situations, and how to minimise the downside.

The final part of the app revolves around the concept of Momento Mori, which means to remind the user of their mortality by letting them know, statistically, how many days they have left to live, as well as how quickly people are passing worldwide on average.

In Stoicism, this later led to Carpe Diem, to seize the day, and live life as richly as possible, while it is still possible.

On the home screen, there are stoic quotes. User suggestions on quotes are always welcome.