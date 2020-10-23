Join or Sign In

stickers for club wydad athletic for Android

By IsoDev Free

Developer's Description

By IsoDev

Al-Wedad Sports Club called Al-Mahboub and Widat Al-Ummah

Two years after the creation of the Wydad Sports Swimming Team on May 8, 1937, by seven people, including Muhammad bin Jalloun

He was behind the creation of Wydad, he was in Casablanca, the largest swimming pool in Africa, which is the municipal swimming pool before being forgotten and demolished in the early seventies

In 2000, Wydad Sport ranked 12th in the ranking of Clubs of the Twentieth Century at the African level

Wydad Sport is considered to be among the most crowned Moroccan clubs in the Moroccan Championship and Cup

This "stickers for club wydad athletic" below contains a beautiful poster package for

WhatsApp sticker. I hope you like it:

-Dima Dima and Dad

--Daddy, Daddy, you have my love and my heart

---With tears of memes, we write this line

----Your love, O blushes, will bite me in us

------The names of the players of Wydad Casablanca

How to use stickers:

1.Open the App."stickers for club wydad athletic "

2.Tap on and confirm.

3.Or Select a Category and Tap on "Add to Whats App App"

4.Now you can see the stickers.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release October 23, 2020
Date Added October 23, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
