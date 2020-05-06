steel transformer robot fight is free 3D exciting action game against real robots.

you are a tech world maze.

you will fight against robot bot as a future soldier in a maze. you have a machine gun with laser bullet in this labyrinth survivor game.

steel transformer robot fight game is a free game and has different skill robot bots such as laser robot , machine gun robot or transformer bot.

Yes it is true this transformer robot can change and becomes a tank or a soldier robot with laser gun.

this is an unique soldier against robot fight game in a labyrinth. You must find the exit before robots or other weapon robots kill you.

you can get extra health packs in this maze if you can survive.

you can not hide because robots are knowing where you are. so start to use your gun and try to survive and find the exit for next level.

this robot fight game is the one of the best steel robot action games in play store.

this game is providing flawless contest and excitement for game lovers.

these robots and turret weapons will attack to you for destroying.

Game Features

* Astonishing 3D graphics.

* Double joystick for moving and shooting.

* Realistic and powerful explosions.

* Awesome metallic ambient , hit , background and gun sounds.

* Many different weapons such as machine gun , laser , turret.

* Stunning iron bot fight scenes.

* Simple main menu level selection.

* Different camera angle.

* Smooth camera transitions.

* 3 star system.

You will feel cold steel of the robot threat in your neck. Game tested on android phone and tablets.

steel transformer robot fight will bring real robot experience to action game players.

you have to move fast against this mortal brutal robot fighters. you can be a winning soldier if you can reach final level exit.

real battle is coming and this war will never forgive any mistake so you have to be a soldier boss and defence yourself.