Smart Home service for property managers and hosts - staybinder

Staybinder is a service for hosts and managers. We make your hosting easier and more convenient, utilizing IoT devices.

Staybinder will handle instead all the recurring job through key-less check-in and remote property management system.

Leave hosting job to us, and focus on things more important to yourself.

Key features of staybinder

Smart Key-less Check-in

Do not worry about security issues caused by using same password every time. Staybinder issues new door-lock password to every guests automatically.

Register reservation channel calendar to your staybinder account, and send different password to each guest by text and e-mail.

You can get a notification when the guest checks-in to your accommodation. The password will be deleted after the guest checks-out.

Accommodation Management with IoT devices

Staybinder will show condition of your accommodation in real-time through various kinds of smart sensors.

Check if the door is closed, temperature and humidity is adequate, or how much electricity is used.

You can monitor your accommodation through staybinder app and manage it more economically.

To hosts and managers,

- Leave the recurring job to staybinder, and enjoy your hosting.

- Operate your accommodation efficiently with IoT devices.

- Manage multiple check-in/out through your mobile.

Contact us

Homepage : https://www.staybinder.com/en

E-mail : support@staybinder.com