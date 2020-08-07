Join or Sign In

status quotes for Android

By sarvopari infotech Free

Developer's Description

By sarvopari infotech

Best Status and Quotes contains huge amount of best, new, popular and unique collection of quotes and status.

Easy to share on WHATSAPP, FACEBOOK, TWITTER, INSTAGRAM and many more.

It has 10000+ New Quotes divided in the following category like Love, Inspirational, Motivational, Life, Friendship, Funny, Positive, Happiness, Success, Relationship,Birthday, Family, Romantic, Education, Smile, Wisdom.

With its new premium look it looks best.

Best Status and Quotes have the features as listed below :-

Premium look User Interface totally free for download

Works offline

Searching quotes by category

Easy to add to the favorite list

Easy to access favorite Quotes and Status list

For each Quotes new clipboard copy option

One click share option

All the categories which are listed below are included inside -

Age, Alone, Amazing, Anger, Anniversary, Architecture, Art, Attitude, Beauty, Best, Birthday, Brainy, Business, Car, Chance, Change, Christmas, Communication, Computers, Cool, Courage, Dad, Dating, Death, Design, Diet, Dreams, Easter, Education, Environmental, Equality, Experience, Failure, Faith, Family, Famous, Father's Day, Fear, Finance, Fitness, Food, Forgiveness, Freedom, Friendship, Funny, Future, Gardening, God, Good, Government, Graduation, Great, Happiness, Health, History, Home, Hope, Humor, Imagination, Independence, Inspirational, Intelligence, Jealousy, Knowledge, Leadership, Learning, Legal, Life, Love, Marriage, Medical, Memorial Day, Men, Mom, Money, Morning, Mother's Day, Motivational, Movies, Moving On, Music, Nature, New Year's, Parenting, Patience, Patriotism, Peace, Pet, Poetry, Politics, Positive, Power, Relationship, Religion, Respect, Romantic, Sad, Saint Patrick's Day, Science, Smile, Society, Sports, Strength, Success, Sympathy, Teacher, Technology, Teen, Thankful, Thanksgiving, Time, Travel, Trust, Truth, Valentine's Day, Veterans Day, War, Wedding, Wisdom, Women, Work

10000+ quotes and status with lots of categories all new of 2018

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release August 7, 2020
Date Added August 7, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
