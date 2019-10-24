X

statistics helper for Android

Statistics helper aids you in selecting the right statistical analysis to your hypothesis. The selection process is guided with simple questions, for which additional information is provided if needed.

Once you have found the correct statistical test, how2do's are provided for SPSS and Cran R.

Reviewers and supervisors are often confronted with unfit analyses to data (see e.g. Fernandes-Taylor, et al. 2011, Strasak, et al. 2007). Statisitics helper helps you avoid this pitfall, because in contrast to statistic courses and textbooks it focuses on a broad overview of statistical methods instead of going into details of a selected few. Hence, it offers a wide scope of methods. Once you have found the most adequate method, statisitics helper provides you with the link to the original publication for more details.

At the moment only univariate tests for

* hypotheses about differences, and

* hypotheses about associations

are included, still

Statisitics helper includes MORE THAN 70 METHODS

(and more is planned).

If you face any problems with statisitics helper or have ideas how to make it even better - please don't hesitate and send me an email

Referrences:

Fernandes-Taylor, S., Hyun, J. K., Reeder, R. N., & Harris, A. H. (2011). Common statistical and research design problems in manuscripts submitted to high-impact medical journals. BMC Research Notes, 4(1), 1-5. doi: 10.1186/1756-0500-4-304

Strasak, A. M., Zaman, Q., Pfeiffer, K. P., Gobel, G., & Ulmer, H. (2007). Statistical errors in medical research-a review of common pitfalls. Swiss medical weekly, 137(3/4), 44.

