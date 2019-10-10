Statiq is a new night-planner/dating app for active, social, millennials in the Los Angeles area.

Statiq helps users decide where to spend their days and nights based on the activity of users in different neighborhoods around LA. First, you check out the map to see where other users are hanging out. If the zone is red, that means this neighborhood is popular and might be a great place to start. If thats not enough, click on a zone and check out the Statiq Thread: a message board curated by the users in that zone throughout the day. This thread will let you know whats really going on (are there lines, are there cover charges, wheres the biggest party happening). Statiq will also notify you of popular zones before and while you are out in case you are in the mood for a change of scenery.

Once you have arrived at your location, Statiq allows you to see active users in the area. If you want to strike up a conversation, send them a Spark. If they accept, you can begin chatting and, if you both agree, you can meet your match right then and there. (Try doing that on one of the other dating apps out there!) Statiq facilitates meeting new people on your own time. It works around your schedule and offers a communication channel to other singles wherever you are and whenever you want to socialize.

Statiq is the dating app for the thousands of people who are tired of the same old app. Rather than spending hours sifting through matches that may hopefully end in an exciting date, Statiq allows you to cut the BS and meet a new person whenever and wherever you want. We hope that you join the new revolution of online dating and help us spark something new!

Make sure to read our Privacy Policy:

https://statiqdating.com/privacy-policy