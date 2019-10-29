Whether you're an influencer or running a business, starlight will help you create dazzling, jaw-dropping stories in just minutes.

Create stunning Stories

1. Choose a template

2. Add your images + videos + text, customize it to your liking

3. Share to any platform

Done.

Tell your story the way it's meant to be told.

DESIGNER TEMPLATES

- 50+ handcrafted templates for you to plug your pictures and videos into. Making gorgeous stories has never been so simple and quick.

POWERFUL CUSTOMIZATION

- Make every story uniquely yours with a massive catalogue of filters, fonts, and colors to pick from. No two stories will ever be the same.

BEAUTIFUL FILTERS

- Dozens of filters to choose from.

TEXT STYLES

- Over 100 text styles to pick from. Fully customizable fonts, colors, sizes, positions, alignments, etc.

IMAGES AND VIDEO

- For those extra eye-catching stories, drop in your photos and videos. You've done all the hard work, let's showcase it.

AESTHETIC COLLECTIONS

- Curated collections to *wow* your friends and followers.

NO ACCOUNT REQUIRED

- Just download starlight and start creating stories.

SHARE EASILY

- Save to your phone or export straight to Instagram, we've got you covered. Export in seconds in full resolution.

STAY FRESH

- New templates added weekly. Never worry about what you're going to post again. With so many stylish templates to pick from, it's impossible to go wrong.

Starlight was made for you to tell your story.

