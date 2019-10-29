X

starlight - insta story maker for iOS

By Elixir Apps Free

Developer's Description

By Elixir Apps

Whether you're an influencer or running a business, starlight will help you create dazzling, jaw-dropping stories in just minutes.

Create stunning Stories

1. Choose a template

2. Add your images + videos + text, customize it to your liking

3. Share to any platform

Done.

Tell your story the way it's meant to be told.

DESIGNER TEMPLATES

- 50+ handcrafted templates for you to plug your pictures and videos into. Making gorgeous stories has never been so simple and quick.

POWERFUL CUSTOMIZATION

- Make every story uniquely yours with a massive catalogue of filters, fonts, and colors to pick from. No two stories will ever be the same.

BEAUTIFUL FILTERS

- Dozens of filters to choose from.

TEXT STYLES

- Over 100 text styles to pick from. Fully customizable fonts, colors, sizes, positions, alignments, etc.

IMAGES AND VIDEO

- For those extra eye-catching stories, drop in your photos and videos. You've done all the hard work, let's showcase it.

AESTHETIC COLLECTIONS

- Curated collections to *wow* your friends and followers.

NO ACCOUNT REQUIRED

- Just download starlight and start creating stories.

SHARE EASILY

- Save to your phone or export straight to Instagram, we've got you covered. Export in seconds in full resolution.

STAY FRESH

- New templates added weekly. Never worry about what you're going to post again. With so many stylish templates to pick from, it's impossible to go wrong.

Starlight was made for you to tell your story.

By using Starlight, you agree to our

Terms of Use: http://www.elixirapps.io/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/starlight_Terms-of-Use.txt

Privacy Policy: http://www.elixirapps.io/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/starlight_Privacy-Policy.txt

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.3

General

Release October 29, 2019
Date Added October 29, 2019
Version 2.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Instagram

Free
Capture and share the world's moments.
iOS
Instagram

VLC for Mobile

Free
Play all your movies, shows, and music in most formats directly without conversion.
iOS
VLC for Mobile

Cute CUT - Full Featured Video Editor

Free
Make the highest quality movies, different from anything you've seen.
iOS
Cute CUT - Full Featured Video Editor

FotoRus -Camera & Photo Editor & Pic Collage Maker

Free
FotoRus - THE All-In-One Photo App you will ever need.
iOS
FotoRus -Camera & Photo Editor & Pic Collage Maker

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping