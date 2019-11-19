X

Stanley College of Engineering and Technology for Women a temple of learning was established in the year 2008 on a sprawling 6-acre campus of historic Stanley College campus at Abids, Hyderabad. The college provides a serene and tranquil environment to the students, boosting their mental potential and preparing them in all aspects to face the cut-throat global competition with a smile on the face and emerge victorious. Stanley College of Engineering and Technology for Women has been established with the support of Methodist Church of India that has been gracious and instrumental in making the vision of an Engineering College on this campus a reality.

