X

stamp for iOS

By Q ADVERTISING LIMITED Free

Developer's Description

By Q ADVERTISING LIMITED

Use stamp to earn and burn points at your favorite businesses. Our latest version (3.0) has been completely re-designed from the ground up based on feedback from our power users for a more intuitive and personal experience.

- Find the nearest deals based on your location the moment you open the app, for instant gratification

- Collect points and browse rewards on our re-designed loyalty card format

- Search and find any business or promotion for easy access

We have some exciting features planned on our newest version of stamp, so please stay tuned and be ready for updates!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.18.1

General

Release October 22, 2019
Date Added October 22, 2019
Version 3.18.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Map My Walk - GPS Walking & Step Tracker

Free
Track and map every walk with MapMyWalk.
iOS
Map My Walk - GPS Walking & Step Tracker

Hair and Beard Styles - Try On Men's Hairstyles

Free
Looking for a new hairstyle?
iOS
Hair and Beard Styles - Try On Men's Hairstyles

Yummly Recipes & Recipe Box

Free
Yummly is your smart cooking sidekick, offering personalized guidance every step of the way.
iOS
Yummly Recipes & Recipe Box

Bumble - Meet New People

Free
Start building valuable relationships, finding friends, and making empowered connections.
iOS
Bumble - Meet New People

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping