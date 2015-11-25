Yoga videos for improving body alignment and coordination. With therapeutic sequences and precise instructions, Stack Your Bones Yoga helps you address imbalances in your body. An invaluable tool for your home practice, the videos complement all kinds of yoga and athletics.Free: Shoulders & Upper Body, Anxiety Relief & Adrenal Support, and Spinal UndulationPaid: Core, Spine, Hamstrings, Hips, and Lower Body. Key features:-over 40 targeted, therapeutic yoga sequences-practice right for your body type-improve your posture and body mechanics -address common body ailments & imbalances